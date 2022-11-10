Strabane Tri Club celebrate Winter Wellness and time trial launch

Ann-Marie McGlynn giving words of encouragement to the Parkrun participants.

Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

Thursday 10 November 2022 12:59

STRABANE Triathlon Club enjoyed a fantastic turnout for the first of their Winter Wellness and 5km time trial events as runners, joggers and walkers gathered in the grounds of Holy Cross College on Saturday morning to take part in the local Parkrun.

After receiving some words of wisdom from international marathon runner Ann-Marie McGlynn, fresh from her second place finish at the Dublin Marathon, the keen athletes headed off around the meandering course of Holy Cross College Parkrun.

