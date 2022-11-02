Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup Final to be streamed live

SATURDAY night’s Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup Final will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website.

Holders Glentoran Women will play Sion Swifts Ladies in the showpiece final on November 5 at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park kicking off at 5.30pm.

Glentoran Women continued their defence of the trophy with the four goal semi-final defeat of Linfield Ladies at Inver Park.

Sion Swifts Ladies secured their place in the final by beating Crusaders Strikers on penalties in a hard-fought match at Stangmore Park.

Michael Clarke will be on commentary and will be joined by Northern Ireland senior womens captain Marissa Callaghan.

See this week's edition - out now - for a special feature on the countdown to the showpiece finale.