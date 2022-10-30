Son of 'Marathon Man' carries the baton

CIARAN O’Loughlin is carrying the baton and following in the footsteps of his father Pat in taking on today's Dublin Marathon.

This will be Ciaran’s 10th Dublin marathon. Before his retirement a couple of years ago Castlederg man Pat O’Loughlin had completed 40 Dublin Marathons running well into his 80s.

Pat only missed one marathon and only being in a hospital bed stopped him.

Ciaran started running with his father and has completed the last nine.

He is determined to carry on the tradition and continue raising vital funds for the MS Society.

“I am very, very proud of what my dad has achieved. Both in running so many marathons but also in raising so much for the MS Society over the years," he said.

"Both dad and John Doherty deserve a lot of credit for all they have done.

"I am just trying to keep that going as best as I can and raise awareness of Multiple Sclerosis.

“There are a lot of people around Castlederg and friends of mine living with MS.

"Both my dad and I are keen to help them and are hopeful that the fundraising we do can provide services and ideally go towards finding a way to stop MS in its tracks.”

The last Dublin Marathon was virtual and Ciaran completed his virtual run with friends on the roads around Castlederg.

Of that experience he said “I wasn’t sure what to expect with a virtual run last time but it was really brilliant.

"The people of Castlederg are always so generous but they were out in numbers supporting too, it was fantastic.

"I’ve never been prouder to be from Castlederg, it was such a buzz.

"It will be different being back on the streets of Dublin, maybe a bit lonelier with not as much personalised support but the crowds are always good there too.”

Ciaran says Pat is hoping to travel to Dublin to support him in his latest marathon bid.

“Dad is hoping to get down and support. I think he misses running himself but he can live vicariously through me, I certainly couldn’t do it without him, he is such an inspiration," he added.

"Any time I am struggling or feeling the miles in my legs I think about dad, if he could do it for all those years – so can I.”

Stewart Finn from MS Society NI said: “What Ciaran is doing is brilliant. Both he, his family and friends have already contributed so much over such a long time.

"They have raised well over £70,000 over the years all going to help people living with MS.

"We can’t thank them enough. It is also a great story that Ciaran is carrying on such a unique family tradition.”

You can support Ciaran on his JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/coloughlin