Sion's double success celebrated at civic reception

SION Mills Cricket Club's return to the glory days has been recognised by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Mill men secured the League 2 Cup after a 5-wicket win over Newbuildings IIs.

A week later, the team secured the North West Cricket Qualifying League title and gained promotion to Intermediate League One with a win over Maghera.

In recognition of their exploits, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, agreed to hold a civic reception for the team.

Local SDLP councillor, Steven Edwards, deputised at the event held in the Guildhall presenting the club with an award to recognise their cup double success this year.

Sion Mills Cricket Club captain and chairman, Simon Galloway, said he was honoured to receive council recognition for the club.

Thanking every player and support staff for their tremendous efforts this year, he said the aim is to maintain the momemtum and secure more success.

Mr Galloway commented: "The club are delighted to receive this award from council to recognise the success of the club this year.

“I want to pay a personal thanks to all the players and volunteers associated with the club for their hard work and dedication that led to this success.

“I hope that, in the years ahead, we will build upon it and continue to deliver success in terms of winning more leagues and cups.

"We have an amazing square of players to have worked so hard over the year and they deserve every recognition for this.

“I want to thank the Mayor and councillor Steven Edwards for the award and for accommodating us in the Guildhall and for the award for our achievements.

"We hope to be back in the future after more success on the cricket pitch.”

Congratulating the club on their success, councillor Edwards said he believes that the recent success will be built upon in the future.

“I was delighted to deputise for the Mayor Sandra Duffy in presenting Sion Mills Cricket Club with a council award to recognise their tremendous success in winning the league and cup double this year," he said.

“I am extremely proud of Sion Mills, it’s sporting achievements and of the cricket club in terms of their success this year.

"I do believe that this will lay a foundations for continued future success for the club in the years ahead.

“I thank the Mayor in ensuring that Sion Mills Cricket Club received the recognition they truly deserve.”