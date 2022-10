Making the headlines in this week's sports news:

* Sion Swifts through to another final

* Five-star Athletic ease to win

* Irish Junior Cup round two coverage

* Strabane Mini Rugby host Letterkenny and City of Derry

* Fox Lodge celebrate successful season

* Raphoe hockey triumphant on sad day for club

* Mayor hosts reception for Tyrone Masters GAA team

* Doneman's Biard holds nerve to claim fine at Tullyroan Oval