Fox Lodge celebrate successful season

IN this week's edition: Fox Lodge Cricket Club celebrated a successful season at their annual awards presentation night.

On Saturday night, awards across the 1st, 2nd and 3rd XI teams, as well as the Midweek, ladies and under 11 and under 13 youth teams were handed out for batting, bowling as well as the ultimate Player of the Year accolades in each section.

Other awards included Ladies Supporters Player of the Year, Ladies Most Improved, Most Improved Senior Player, Most Improved Young Player, Supporters Player of the Year, Club Person of the Year, Centuries, a Special Prize and Most Ducks.

