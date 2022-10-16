Strabane Tri Club launched by double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee

AFTER months of preparation, Strabane Triathlon Club had their officiaL launch on Tuesday of last week, helped by double Olympic gold medallist, Alistair Brownlee.

With membership for the 2023 season-opening last Tuesday, the club made an immediate start to training with their first swim session that same night.

Amid a buzz of nervous excitement and anticipation, over 20 swimmers made their training debut for the club when they entered the water as Strabane Tri Club members for the first time.

Within a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, the triathletes had the chance to develop the technical aspects of their swimming whilst benefitting from expert coaching at the same time.

Several days later, the club were fortunate enough to receive a good luck message from double Olympic champion, Alistair Brownlee.

In a video that can be viewed on the club’s Facebook page, Alistair gave a warm welcome to all the members of the club, and wished the Strabane triathletes all the very best for their future within the sport.

A spokesperson for the club said: "With club membership more than tripling in the last week, the video generated a lot of interest locally and members were delighted to receive words of encouragement from such a high-profile figure within the sport."

Two of the club’s members had the opportunity to make their club debut the very next day as they competed in the 100km Lakelander Gravel Grinder race in Belcoo, Co Fermanagh on Saturday.

With 1,880m of climbing on a course that is 84 per cent gravel, the Coyle brothers cycled across some of Fermanagh’s toughest terrain before crossing the finish line to complete an excellent debut appearance for Strabane Triathlon Club.

Club training will resume on Tuesday night and anyone wishing to join the club can contact the club's Facebook page for further details.

The spokesperson added: "Finally, the club wishes to pay a special thanks as well to our sponsors Conway Plumbing, Miller Wholesale Ltd, AGL Chartered Accountants and AP Recovery who have assisted us financially throughout the year ensuring that the club continues to thrive."