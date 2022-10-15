Ben McGarrigle recognised for boxing achievements

Saturday 15 October 2022 13:00

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, has hosted a special reception in honour of Strabane referee, Ben McGrarigle.

The event took place at the Guildhall where Mr McGarrigle was joined by family and friends.

Mayor Duffy hosted the event in recognition of all his achievements in his boxing career.

With over 400 contests under his belt as well as representing Ireland on eight internationals, including visiting the Commonwealth games in 1998, the Mayor said she was delighted to host an official reception.

Ben went on to referee and returned to the Commonwealth Games 20 years later to referee in the Gold Coast games.

Most recently, he returned a second time to the Birmingham Games earlier this summer.

And during all this time was an active referee and judge in Ireland.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Strabane Weekly News

31 Abercorn Square, Strabane

BT82 8AQ

Tel: 028 7188 6869