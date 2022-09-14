Get fit for free this September with council leisure offer

IF you need some extra motivation to get back to the gym, then you’ll be delighted to hear that Derry City and Strabane District Council is offering the chance to sign up for free at all its facilities this September.

Anyone who becomes an all-inclusive leisure member can enjoy access to a wide range of activities and classes across all council’s leisure sites in Derry and Strabane - and pay absolutely nothing until October 1.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to take on a new challenge and sample the diversity of fitness programmes and classes currently on offer.

The offer is now open and memberships are available to purchase until September 21.

The membership includes access across all leisure sites to the gym, swimming, fitness classes, one to one motivational sessions, health suite and the climbing wall at Foyle Arena.

Director of Health and Community with council, Karen McFarland, said it was a great opportunity for anyone who wants get started on their fitness journey.

“September is always a good time to think about starting new regimes, with the schools returning and everyone getting back into routine after the summer," she commented.

"We have a fantastic range of activities and classes to suit all ages and fitness levels, whether you enjoy a leisurely swim or want to work at a more intense level, there is an activity or class to suit you.

“The leisure centres have fully trained staff on hand to advise and motivate you on your journey, and help you to achieve your fitness goals.

"Council is committed to improving health and wellbeing right across Derry and Strabane, and we aim to make our services accessible to as many people as possible.

"This offer is a great way to set a new challenge or just try something new that will make appositive difference to your life.”

To avail of the offer go to www.derrystrabaneleisure.com and use the promo code SEPT22

There is also the opportunity to win one month’s free membership if you share the promotion with friends via council’s online platforms.

The winner will be drawn on September 30.