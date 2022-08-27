Super Coyle hat-trick helps Athletic to win over champions

﻿NI Intermediate League Cup

Strabane Athletic....4

Maiden City....2

STRABANE Athletic entertained current League Champions and League Cup holders Maiden City FC in the first round of matches in this year's League Cup competition.

These sides had several close encounters last season with City having the edge in most of them so it was satisfying for Athletic to record a victory when swords were crossed for the first time in the new campaign.

The early stages featured action at both ends of the pitch with Strabane caught offside on a few occasions while the visitors had a couple of efforts which cleared the crossbar.

Jack Boggs in the home goal reacted well in the 15th minute and shortly afterwards Athletic fashioned a fine goal to take the lead. Luke McGeehan's header from the sideline found Sean Ferry who produced a lovely turn and pass into the stride of Declan Sharkey.

The home striker cut inside and unleashed a spectacular shot which flew into the visitor's net for another goal of the season contender.

City responded with another shot over the bar but Strabane were boosted by the goal and after a flowing move Cameron Coyle slotted home a rebound after Kelly in the City goal had produced a couple of great stops.

The visitors served notice that they would not go down without a fight and halved the deficit when after a fine piece of skill in the penalty area Sean Kelly's shot was deflected past Jack Boggs.

The Derry team were working hard for an equaliser but Athletic showed plenty of attacking purpose too. There was no one on hand to tap home Cameron Coyle's excellent low cross but the same player headed home from a corner shortly afterwards to record his second and give Strabane a 3-1 half time lead.

Once again there was activity in both penalty areas when play resumed for the second half. Aodhan Bishop's effort went wide for the local team while Boggs stuck out a foot to make another fine save for Athletic. i

It looked a lot more comfortable for Strabane after 56 minutes when good build up play found Coyle in the box and he finished emphatically for a great hat-trick.

City were not beaten and a good header from a corner was just wide. Strabane's Sean Ferry produced a great run and low shot which drew another superb save from Ray Kelly in the visitor's goal.

Maiden City were back in the game around the 72nd minute when a defensive lapse gifted Dylan Mooney with a chance and he drove the ball emphatically home to set up what might have been a nervous finish for Strabane.

City did rattle the home crossbar in the dying moments but at the other end. Ferry was keeping the visiting defence busy and was unlucky not to feature on the scoresheet with two decent efforts in the closing stages.

So it ended on this occasion with a morale boosting win for Strabane Athletic.

There was much to admire on display from both sides showing high levels of fitness and commitment. Athletic created more chances and deserved their victory with hat-trick hero Cameron Coyle claiming the match ball and "Man of the Match" award but Athletic were well served all over the pitch with Sean Ferry, Aaron Porter and Luke McGeehan particularly impressive.

The club once again expressed sincere gratitude to the good crowd who turned up to cheer the team to victory.

Strabane Athletic: Jack Boggs; Peter Kirk; Matthew Stephenson; Connor Devine; Luke McGeehan; Aaron Porter; Aodhan Bishop; Aodhan Doherty; Declan Sharkey; Cameron Coyle Sean Ferry.

Subs: Ryan McGowan (GK) Tom Carlin; Kelvin Nelson.