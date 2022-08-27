Strabane Tri Club members on the podium

STRABANE Triathlon Club secured its first ever podium finish on Saturday at the Gartan Lough triathlon in the try-a-tri event.

Local triathlete Gerard Coyle, who made his triathlon debut two weeks ago, had an outstanding race to cross the line in first place.

John McDermott followed close behind to claim an excellent third place finish having only learned to swim several weeks ago.

In the sprint event, Shaun Lynch and Paddy Stewart competed in their first ever sprint triathlon with both athletes delivering excellent performances.

Navigating their way through a strong current in the 750m swim, the pair exited the water safely to embark on a hilly 20km bike route, before finishing with a solid 5km run.

Full results from the race can be found here: https://my.raceresult.com/215746/live

The outstanding performances by the club follow on from another strong performance last Sunday when Sean Doherty became the club’s first ever Ironman by completing the Ironman Ireland race in Youghal, Cork.

The next fixture in the club calendar will be this Sunday where club member, Brian Conway, will line out for the Donegal Half Marathon in Letterkenny.

"Everyone in the club wishes him the very best of luck," a club spokesperson said.

"Finally, the club would like to thank our sponsors, AP Recovery and Conway Plumbing for their continued financial support through their generous sponsorship."