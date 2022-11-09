Local drivers on the podium as Tullyroan Oval racing season finishes in style!

THE 2022 Tullyroan Oval racing season finished in style on Saturday evening with a full programme of championship events.

Dublin’s Stevo McGrath successfully retained his Unlimited National Bangers Irish Championship, whilst Magheralin’s Stuart Agnew added the Lightning Rods Irish title to the British crown he won earlier in the summer.

In the popular National Hot Rods, Dungannon’s Derek Martin won round five of Simpson Race Exhausts World Series NI and Portadown’s Adam Hylands took the Ulster Championship victory. Y

oung Jack Jones from Surrey won the Ninja Karts Champion of Champion and Portaodwn’s Jack Morrison took the Individual Achievement Award.

The 2.0 Hot Rods final fell to Portadown’s Scott Cochrane.

Unlimited National Bangers

Before racing commenced, recently crowned Unlimited National Bangers World Champion Stevo McGrath was paraded to his home crowd and he also received a presentation from DMC Race Promotions promoter Davy McCall.

Stevo had qualified on pole position for the Irish Championship, and he pulled clear from the start whilst the rest went into self destruction mode.

Some of the action was incredible as cars were left littering the track, but McGrath was clear and took the win over Mike Flaherty and Leonard Dunn.

Ballymoney’s Steven Bolton took victory in both Allcomers events, before a huge hit from England’s Curtis Rathbone saw him win the Stephen Bannon Memorial Destruction Derby, even though he did end up on his roof in the crunching finale!

National Hot Rods

Some rapid National Hot Rod racing under the floodlights was the order of the day, with Johnny McCloy and Thomas Dilly sharing the heat wins.

Derek Martin had been making good use of his drop to the blue grade all evening with some good finishes, and over the extra laps of the final he was able to take a fantastic win ahead of McCloy after a great outside pass for the lead.

Dilly drove a great defensive race to land third ahead of Shane Murray and Adam Maxwell.

The Ulster Championship race completed the night, using the chose cone challenge rule at five laps to go.

Adam Hylands had gained pole position thanks to having set the fastest lap time of the night, and he took the title despite having Carl Sloan right alongside him for the final restart.

John Christie came home as runner up ahead of Murray and Sloan.

Lightning Rods

From pole position Stuart Agnew stamped his authority all over the Lightning Rods Irish Championship, the Magheralin man taking the victory in style.

Ricky Shaw, Strabane's James McKinney and Nigel Jackson had a close battle for second but finished in that order.

The reversed grid Irish Revenge race saw a welcome and deserved win for Vince Litter ahead of Jackson and Shaw.

Ninja Karts

A whole host of mainland UK visitors were amongst an excellent entry of Ninja Karts. The first race of the day was for the local drivers who had not won a race so far in 2022, and it was Jack Morrison who powered clear to win the Individual Achievement Award, with all the drivers getting awards and goodies from the sponsors Midway Autopoint.

The opening heat then saw a great win for England’s Jack Jones over fellow English driver Mason Carberry and Belfast’s Caolan Fegan.

The second heat was a Hunn benefit, with Essex based Henry Hunn taking the win over his brother William.

The Champion of Champions Final, sponsored by Hollytree Farm, was a superb race, with little to choose between the front runners throughout.

Carberry, Charlie Weston, Jones and Riley Dawson-Stirling battled hard for the full distance, with Jones making the decisive moves to take the win in some style over Carberry and Weston for an all England top three.

2.0 Hot Rods

A big grid of 2.0 Hot Rods completed the line up, with both heats falling to a rapid Adam Heatrick. In the final 16-year-old Sam Percy, a recent graduate from our Junior Productions, impressed as he led for some distance only to spin just as Michael Woods was putting him under pressure for the top spot with only a few laps to run.

With Woods also delayed, that gave Scott Cochrane the chance to launch a challenge for the lead which gained him the win over Jordan Rochford and Drew McKeown.

Next Meetings

The local oval racing season concludes up at Aghadowey Oval on Saturday with Irish Championships for Stock Rods and Thunder plus racing from the 1300 Stock Cars, Superstox and Lightning Rods.

The next Tullyroan Oval meeting is our New Year special on Monday, January 2, featuring Big Van Bangers, Rookie Bangers, 2.0 Hot Rods, Superstox and Junior Productions.