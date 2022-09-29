Strabane Triathlon Club to officially launch

STRABANE Triathlon Club will hold an official launch event in preparation for the 2023 season.

One of Ireland’s newest affiliated triathlon clubs and formed only a few months ago, the club has excelled in its debut season competing in every distanc, from try-a tri events right through to Ironman distance events, winning many podium finishes and age group category prizes along the way.

Most recently, club member Shaun Lynch completed the 74km long course FEARmanagh challenge on Saturday in Derrygonnelly having to bike run and kayak across Fermanagh’s mountains and lakes before finally crossing the finish line.

Catering for every level of triathlete, the club prides itself in its ability to welcome new members who have never previously competed in triathlon.

Local interest in the sport has grown steadily over the summer months and club training sessions, which begin next week, are operating at full capacity.

As a result, the club is expecting a significant increase in membership for the 2023 season.

Membership costs just €15 and new members who join in October have the advantage of getting 15 months membership for the price of just €12.

All memberships must be purchased through the Triathlon Ireland app or website and anyone looking for further information can contactt the club via its Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/strabanetriclub

"Anyone who signs up in the month of October will also be entered into a draw for a £50 sports voucher for McGoldricks Sports Shop, with thanks to Raymond McGoldrick for his generous donation," a club spokesperson said.

"Finally, the club wishes to pay a special thanks to our sponsors Conway Plumbing, Miller Wholesale Ltd, AGL Chartered Accountants and AP Recovery who have assisted us financially throughout the year ensuring that the club continues to thrive."