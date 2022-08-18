Bready Women finish season unbeaten

PREMIER champions Bready ensured they completed their league campaign unbeaten as they beat Eglinton by 9 wickets at home in a match reduced to ten overs per side.

Rea Moore top-scored with 27 for the visitors in their 56 for 3.

Home skipper Alana Dalzell ensured the comprehensive win, as she hit three sixes and two fours in a quickfire unbeaten 37, clinching the nine-wicket win in the sixth over.

In the other match, Fox Lodge won the Tyrone derby as they beat Strabane.

Hazel Britton (27) and Lucy McGranaghan (18) helped the hosts to 75 for 5 - two wickets for Lucy Neely.

Hannah McLaughlin (25) and Sarah Black (18) ensured the Foxies won by five wickets in the 13th overs, despite two wickets each for Chloe Deans and Emma Doherty.

Report: CricketEurope