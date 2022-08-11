Successful weekend for Strabane Triathlon Club members

STRABANE Triathlon Club made their second official outing on Sunday as they travelled in greater numbers to the scenic village of Loughmacrory, with triathletes from the club competing in both the try-a-tri and sprint races hosted by Omagh Triathlon Club.

The club, which was formed this year, previously had its debut outing when five members travelled to Dungannon last month to compete in the 70.3 National Championships.

On Saturday, in the try-a-tri race, club members Shaun Lynch and John McDermott successfully swam the 300m lap of the lough before embarking on the 10km bike loop before finishing with the 3km run.

WBoth men showed great potential in training and performed well to ensure that both finished inside the top 10 in a competitive field," a club spokesperson said.

"Very well done."

In the sprint event, the club were successful in winning several age group categories and celebrated bringing home some silverware to the town.

Brendan Murphy finished fourth and won the M35 category, whilst Sinead Fitzpatrick had an excellent race to win her respective category (F40) with Michael Duncan finishing strong to place second in the M60 category.

The full results from the races can be found here:

https://my.raceresult.com/214195/participants

The spokesperson added: "A huge well done to all of the Strabane triathletes for making it to the finish line with a special thanks to all of the supporters who cheered us on along the way.

"Finally, the club would like to thank our sponsors - AP Recovery and Conway Plumbing - for their generous sponsorship, ensuring the event was a huge success.

The next fixture in the club calendar will be this Saturday when club member, Sean Doherty, takes on the Ironman challenge in Cork.

"Everyone in the club wishes him the very best of luck."