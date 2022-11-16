Three men jailed for attempted blackmail

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit have welcomed the sentencings handed down to three men at Newry Court yesterday (Tuesday).

The outcome follows an investigation into threats made whilst purporting to be from INLA in an attempt to extort a significant sum of money from a male victim in Strabane in 2019.

Forty-eight year-old John Curry and Thomas Brown, aged 49, were sentenced to 18 months, serving nine months in prison and nine months on licence, having pleaded guilty to blackmail.

Martin McElroy, aged 52, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for three years having pleaded guilty to blackmail.

Detective Inspector Ray Phelan said: “The threats have caused unimaginable distress to the victim and his family.

“I hope that today’s sentencing sends out a very clear message to anyone involved in blackmail.

"We will vigorously pursue those responsible in such criminal activity to bring them before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.

“We’re grateful to colleagues in An Garda Síochána for their assistance in this investigation.”