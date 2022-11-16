Midnight switch-off for festive illuminations

STRABANE's Christmas lights display will be switched off at midnight in a bid to save on rising energy costs.

Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed the decision had been taken in view of spiralling energy costs and the resulting impact on council finances.

While the majority of other councils in Northern Ireland have no plans to reduce the hours their Christmas lights will be running, a spokesperson for the local authority confirmed that arrangements are currently in place to have all the festive decorations across the city and Strabane town switched off each night from midnight "where technically possible".

The practice will be replicated in towns and villages across the district.

The council spokesperson explained: "Whilst the majority of installations are powered from dedicated council operated mini pillars there are a number on shared supplies eg street lighting columns.

"Officers are working with relevant stakeholders to consider how best to separate out supplies.

"The majority of the installations erected by council use LED bulbs.

"As the remaining older installations are replaced newer replacements will feature LED bulbs."

The town is set to be illuminated ahead of the busy festive period on Saturday, November 26 with the city's switch-on planned for the following day.

Santa will be the guest-of-honour on a magical procession through the streets while the procession will also feature a number of festive characters and bespoke Christmas-themed mobile installations.​

Further asked if there are any plans to extend the illumination on particular nights of significance including Christmas Eve/Night or New Year, the spokesperson said this would not be the case.

Looking ahead, the council says it faces "significant" financial challenges and will be reviewing all cost-cutting measures ahead of striking the rate next year.

"Council obviously faces significant financial challenges as it moves towards striking the rates for 2023/24," the spokesperson continued.

"A Finance Working Group has been established where elected members are examining all budgets in detail and reviewing all possible saving opportunities in advance of the council striking the rate for 2023/24."

And while the streets may not have a festive glow throughout the long hours of darkness, council has confirmed there will be no reduction in the overall period that the lighting scheme will be in place or the quantity of illuminations on display.

Asked by this newspaper if the display will be "scaled back" or if the lights will come down sooner than usual, the spokesperson said: "No- the lights will operate as per previous years."