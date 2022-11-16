Public invited to submit views on A5 Supplementary Environmental Information

VIEWS are invited from the public on A5 Supplementary Environmental Information published this week by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The department published and consulted on a new Environmental Statement Addendum (ESA 2022) and associated documentation on the A5 Western Transport Corridor dual carriageway scheme in March 2022.

Having considered the opinions expressed in response to that consultation process, the department is further consulting on a number of new and other updated reports as supplementary information to the ESA 2022.

These reports relate to new information on a new Outline Business Case for the scheme, updates and additional information on scheme alternatives, scheme phasing, agricultural industry impacts and further background information on proposed mitigation measures at Tully Bog Special Area of Conservation.

A Dfi spokesperson said: "The department encourages anyone with an interest in this significant flagship project to make their views known during this consultation period, which runs until 23 December 2022.

"Members of the public can submit their views by letter or email.

"All details are available at: https://www.a5wtc.com/Supplementary-

Environmental-Information-Nov-2022

"All previous representations about the project in response to the ESA 2022 consultation of March this year, will be taken into account by the department and it is not necessary to re-submit them.

"Any additional representations by way of supplement or amendment must however be submitted to the department on or before the closing date of this consultation process of December 23, 2022."

On completion, the A5 project will provide 85 kilometres of new high standard dual carriageway between Newbuildings and just south of Aughnacloy.

In September 2020, the department received an Interim Report from the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) on its findings from the public inquiry held in February and March 2020.

It contained two key recommendations, in relation to the need for further assessments on flood risk and scheme alternatives.

The PAC adjourned the public inquiry to allow these recommendations to be incorporated into a new addendum to the Environmental Statement and made available for further public consultation.

A new Environmental Statement Addendum and associated documentation were published on March 16 of this year, commencing a consultation process that concluded on May 6.

The representations have been collated and the PAC has now confirmed that the reconvened public inquiry will open on January 25 with views from this new consultation submitted to the public Inquiry process.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, says its imperative that action is taken to progress the scheme before more lives are lost on the road.

He was speaking following the death of young Killyclogher footballer, John Rafferty, who died following a collision between a car and tractor on the Curr Road, near Beragh.

It is the second road death in the area in as many months.

“There have been multiple deaths on local roads in recent months and we need to see an urgent intervention before any more lives are lost in this area," he said.

"I understand the political situation and other external factors have held up important work, but we need to examine if there are any temporary measures that could make a difference.

“It is heartbreaking to see lives being lost on our roads months after month, with families, friends and whole communities left devastated as a result.

"I have spoken to those who have lost loved ones on numerous occasions and it never gets any easier.

"We need to see work start on the A5 upgrade without delay, there have been far too many lives lost already.”