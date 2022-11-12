Remembrance Day services to be held across the district

ROYAL British Legion (RBL) branches across the district are preparing to hold services to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

This year's Remembrance Day services will take place on Sunday, November 13.

Strabane RBL will be holding their Remembrance Sunday service in Strabane Church of Ireland, Bowling Green at 3pm.

The parade will be moving off from Strabane Presbyterian Church car park at 2.30pm making it's way to the Bowling Green.

Strabane RBL women's section standard will be laid up in the church during the annual Remembrance Sunday service after an Act of Remembrance earlier in the day.

The short service will be held at the war memorial on the Derry Road on that morning at 9am.

Wreathes will be laid during the short service while aso in attendance and taking part will be councillors, youth groups and members of the clergy.

Meanwhile, in Castlederg, veterans, community organisations and the public are welcome to join with Castlederg Branch of the Royal British Legion.

As usual the parade will form up in Albert Street car park at 2.15pm for inspection, moving off at 2.30pm to the war Memorial at the Diamond for the wreath-laying ceremony at 3pm.

The church service to follow will this year be held in Second Castlederg Presbyterian Church, where the guest speaker will be Dr Charles McMullen, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church and a former pupil of Omagh Academy.

The service will begin at 3.30pm. Following the service light refreshments will be served in Derg Parish Youth Hall.

And with Remembrance Sunday taking place after Armistice Day, Castlederg RBL is also reminding the public that the branch will be holding a short service at the war memorial on Friday, November 11 at 11am.

Participants are asked to gather from 10.45am.

In Newtownstewart, Legion members and friends will meet at the Model Primary School, Baronscourt Road (kindly granted) at 9.30am for inspection and parade of town, to the cenotaph for laying of wreaths.

An Act of Remembrance will take place at the cenotaph in Newtownstewart at 10.20am, followed by a church service in Baronscourt Parish Church, Ardtsraw, at 11am (kindly granted).

The service will be led by Rev Ivan Dinsmore.