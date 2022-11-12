New garden opened at Donemana environmental hub

A SPECIAL delegation visited the cross-community environmental hub in Donemana to open a new community garden and find out more about the work being carried out locally though the T:BUC (Together Building a United Community) Trees Initiative.

The group included representatives of the Executive Office, Derry City and Strabane District Council and the McGill family who opened the new garden within the hub, which is a popular shared environmental space.

They were welcomed by the Board of Trustees from the Dennett Valley Health Network, who have been working in partnership with council and TEO on the T:buc Trees Initiative as part of council's wider Good Relations Programme.

T:BUC Trees is a programme led by the Executive Office working with the Woodland Trust and the Education Authority, focused on providing people from all backgrounds with opportunities to learn more about the environment and the value of conservation.

It encourages young people in particular to engage in tree-planting promoting sustainability and enhancing local areas.

Margaret Geelan officially opened the McGill garden which is named after her late father and mother who played a huge contribution to the creation of this new community space and a tree was planted to mark the occasion.

The McGill family have played a key role in promoting awareness about the importance of protecting and enhancing the wildlife and natural resources of the Dennett Valley.

The new sign above the entrance to the McGill Garden highlights the immense contribution the family have made to community development works over many decades in the local area.

Speaking after the event, council Good Relations officer Pauline O'Neill said: "I want to thank the McGill family and our partners in the Executive Office for their ongoing commitment to improving community relations and creating shared green spaces for all to enjoy.

"The McGill garden is a fantastic addition to the community environmental hub here in Donemana and builds on the wonderful work that the McGill family have done over the years to support the local community.

"We were delighted at the turn out for the opening event with leaders and representatives from the five local churches all present including the Presbyterian Church, the Church of Ireland, the Catholic Church, the Methodist Church and the Baptist Church.

"And many other supporters and representatives from surrounding community organisations were also in attendance, demonstrating the importance of creating these shared spaces for everyone across the community to enjoy."​