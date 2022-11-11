Strabane lorry driver co-ordinating Christmas food bank appeal

A FUNDRAISING food bank appeal spearheaded by a lorry driver from Strabane has raised almost £3,000.

Nigel Kelly runs a popular Facebook group for HGV drivers across Northern Ireland, alongside two others.

With the rising cost of living and resultant squeeze on household inccomes, the local man has rallied his colleagues in a bid to help food banks which are expecting demand to increase this winter.

A GoFundMe page was subsequently setup - NI HGV jobs Christmas Food Bank Appeal - and to date, £2,865 has been raised.

Nigel is raising funds for the food bank in Strabane, along with fellow coordinators Andy McFarland and Neville Bann who are raising money for their own local community food banks in Dundonald and Lisburn.

Explaining the rationale behind the fundraising, Nigel said: "Along with Andy and Neville, I run the HGV Drivers Nothern Ireland Facebook page, which has over 9,500 members.

"The page is used to help people looking for work and employers looking for drivers so we have built up a bit of a community among drivers on it.

"I wanted to do something this year so it was decided that we would do a food bank appeal to help our communities that are struggling with the money raised then divided out among the three food bans in those areas.

"I rang Strabane Food Bank with the idea and when I told them, they couldn't have been more delighted.

"They were more than grateful to hear about it, even though at this stage we hadn't raised a penny yet!

"When I put the fundraiser up, the response was unbelievable with over £1,000 on the first day and now we're well over £2,000.

"It would be nice to get to the £3,000 mark to have £1,000 for each of the food banks."

Nigel says many families are worried about rising costs and the fundraiser is a way for the truckers to give something back to their communities.

"Most of us have struggled at some point in our lives and have had added stress and worries over money, work, family and finances," he said.

"Now, more than ever, people are having to rely on food banks and we are just asking those who can, to give a little help in supporting their local communities during these difficult times.

“Everybody is struggling at the minute and I’m sure everyone knows somebody who needs help so it’s a way of providing some help.

"There's a lot of uncertainty out there for people and we just want to help in a small way this Christmas through this fundraisier.

"This transaction will be totally transparent from start to finish and presentations of monies from us all will be shown in the group."

The fundraiser is due to run until the end of this month.

To donate, visit:

www.gofundme.com/f/ni-hgv-jobs-

christmas-food-bank-appeal