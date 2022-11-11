Foyle Hospice fundraiser to celebrate 50th birthday of late Strabane man

THE family of a Strabane man who died last year are celebrating what would have been his 50th birthday by raising funds for Foyle Hospice in his memory.

Barry Reid of Summerhill Court, was just 48-years-old when he died of cancer in June last year.

He was the much-loved husband of his wife, Lorraine and doting daddy to their children, Nathan, Alex, Lydia and Harry.

This Friday, November 11, at Strabane Golf Club on Ballycolman Road, where Barry played for many years, Lorraine and the family are honouring his memory by fundraising for Healing Hearts.

Healing Hearts is a pre and post-bereavement counselling service available at Foyle Hospice for children and young people aged four to 16-years-old that helps prepare children for the death of a loved one and work through their feelings when they are bereaved.

Lorraine said that she wanted to do this as a way to thank Foyle Hospice’s Healing Hearts facilitator, Michelle Kosky, for advising her how break the sad news to seven-year-old Harry that his daddy was going to die and for helping deal with his grief after Barry’s death.

Lorraine said: “We wanted to mark Barry’s 50th because we know, if he was still here, we would have been celebrating with him but we will be celebrating his life in his memory with a quiz night.

“We wanted to do something to give back to Healing Hearts at Foyle Hospice and to thank Michelle for all the help that she has given to Harry and to me.

“The service is amazing; not a lot of people know about it until they find themselves in that position, especially the pre-bereavement support before someone dies.

"It’s a conversation you never want to have with your children but having that support just means everything.”

Lorraine is urging people to come along to the Strabane Golf Club on Friday night to honour Barry’s memory and celebrate what would have been his 50th birthday.

The quiz night begins at 10pm. The entry fee is £5 per person and teams should have around a maximum of five people.

Among the prizes up for grabs, you could bag yourself an overnight stay at the Maldron Hotel at Belfast International Airport, including free parking.

There will also be plenty of bottles of bubbly available for spot prizes.

However, if you can’t make it on the night, you can still donate to Lorraine’s fundraiser by searching ‘Lorraine's fundraiser for Healing Hearts Children's & Young Persons Bereavement Service’ on Facebook or click on this link:

www.facebook.com/donate/894783294750506/

10229263965651905/

Alternatively, you can send Lorraine a message through Messenger on Facebook or contact her directly on 07595975349.