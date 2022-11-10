Man (36) arrested as part of New IRA probe

DETECTIVES from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested a 36-year-old man as part of an investigation into New IRA activity following a search in the Strabane area this morning ( Thursday, November 10).

"The male has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station," a spokesperson said.

"This activity is a continued demonstration of our commitment to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and I would encourage anyone with information in relation to the New IRA to contact police on 101 or to submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

