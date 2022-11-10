Kitchen upgrade scheme delayed until next year

A KITCHEN upgrade scheme for 64 properties in the Ballycolman Estate area will be delayed until September 23.

Housing Executive officers have confirmed the properties affected will be on Linkside Park and Chestnut Grove.

The development follows the news that the NI Housing Executive's planned maintenance contracts have been cancelled and will be re-tendered.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, said the news will come as a bitter disappointment to tenants.

“We are getting details of the scheme affected by the chief executive’s announcement last week," he said.

"The regional programme delivery manager who covers Strabane has confirmed to me that, on current timescales, this scheme will be delayed until September 2023.

“This is bad news for these 64 tenants on Linkside Park and Chestnut Grove, and with no Ministers in place because of deadlock at Stormont there is nothing to mitigate or reduce these delays.

“We are talking about people’s homes and this work is needed now, not in a years’ time.

"This is just one example of an issue that the Executive and Stormont should be prioritising but can’t because of the DUP’s actions.”