Councillor welcomes confirmation of Kilclean Road improvement works

LOCAL district councillor Ruairí McHugh has welcomed confirmation from Road Service of improvement works scheduled for the Kilclean Road in Castlederg.

The Sinn Féin councillor said: "I have been lobbying on behalf of local residents for some considerable time for much needed improvements to be undertaken on the Kilclean Road.

“The road surface of the main road has been particularly bad since the construction of new homes in the area.

"I welcome confirmation I have received that the carriageway and footway of the Kilclean Road from the junction of Ferguson Crescent to beyond Oakleigh Grove is to now be resurfaced within this financial year."

He added: "Further to this, I had been relaying concerns of local residents that speed cushions were insufficient and not located in the right places.

"To address these concerns, Roads Service is to install additional speed cushions as part of this scheme.

“With a street lighting scheme also programmed for this stretch of road the combined improvements will help improve safety for pedestrians and motorists alike on this stretch."