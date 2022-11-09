Strabane family to spark Christmas Lights of Love for Foyle Hospice

EVERY year at Foyle Hospice, the Christmas tree at the annual Lights of Love ceremony is lit up by a family in memory of a loved one who has died.

This year, the Fitzgerald family from Strabane will switch on the Foyle Hospice Christmas tree Lights of Love at 7pm on December 20.

The emotional ceremony brings bereaved families and friends together to pay touching tributes to those they love and miss.

Helena Fitzgerald was an A-level English teacher and Special Educational Needs co-ordinator at Holy Cross College.

She was just 44 years-old when she died at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Her husband, Anthony described Helena as an intelligent, vibrant woman, full of love and fun.

She was an adored wife and a wonderful mother to their two boys, Milo, 9, and Rogan, 6.

This week, Anthony shares his family’s story about why Foyle Hospice means so much to them and also to reassure other families facing similar situations that help is at hand.

