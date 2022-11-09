MLAs set to have salaries cut as election deadline is extended

The deadline for restoring the Executive is to be extended until December 8.

And there could be another six-week extension if Stormont is not back up and running by then, meaning the latest an election could be held is April 13.

In another development, MLAs are set to have their wages cut by a third, according to reports. MLAs currently receive an annual salary of £51,500.

Addressing the House of Commons Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris said: "I think it would be fair to say, Mr Speaker, that the vast majority of those I have spoken to think that an election at this time would be unwelcome."

He added that he needed to take "limited but necessary steps to protect Northern Ireland's public finances and the delivery of public services" as he highlighted that there was a £660m “budget black hole”.

"So, as has been done before, the legislation I introduce will also enable Northern Ireland departments to support public service delivery; make a small number of vital public appointments, like to the Northern Ireland Policing Board; and address the serious budgetary issues mentioned already," he said.

There had been speculation that an election would be held in December, but on Friday past Mr Heaton-Harris said it would not take place “ahead of the festive season”.