Applicants sought for chairs of Health Trust

THE Department of Health is seeking applicants for the role of non–executive chair of the Board for five of Northern Ireland’s Health and Social Care (HSC) Trusts.

The Public Appointments competitions launched today are seeking the positions for the Belfast Health & Social Care Trust, Northern Health & Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Trust, South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, and the Western Health & Social Care Trust.

Permanent Secretary Peter May said: “Public bodies across Health and Social Care deliver important and essential public services in Northern Ireland.

"The chair of a Health and Social Care Trust plays a unique and vital leadership role at a time of immense challenge and opportunity for our health service.

“They’re responsible for leading the Trust board in effective governance of a large and complex organisation undergoing substantial change.

"They have a strong desire and commitment to improve and strengthen public services for the benefit of patients and staff.

"And that means being able to provide constructive challenge, support and guidance to Trust management, whilst building collaborative relationships with key stakeholders.

“We need talented people with the skills and experience to serve as chairs or non-executive members on boards providing the direction and leadership to these bodies, holding senior staff to account and providing independent advice.

“If you have the skills, the drive and the commitment to help lead and transform our Health and Social Care services, please consider applying for these very important roles.”

The position of a non-executive chair offers an exceptional opportunity to play a key role in helping to shape and drive the delivery of essential health and social care services and to make a positive difference to the lives of people in Northern Ireland.

The successful applicants are expected to take up post from April 2023.

People from all walks of life are sought to take on these key leadership roles. People who are passionate about the future of Health and Social Care and who want to hold to account, on behalf of the community, the bodies delivering services.

"The Department is committed to the principles of public appointments based on merit with independent assessment, openness and transparency of process," a spokesperson said.

It is also committed to providing equality of opportunity and welcomes applications regardless of gender, age, marital status, disability, religion, ethnic origin, political opinion, sexual orientation or whether or not you have dependants."

TThe time commitment for the position at the Western Trust is three days per week with a current remuneration of £32,579 per annum.

The period of appointment will be for a period not longer than four years.

The deadline for applications is 12noon GMT on Friday, December 9.

Visit www.health-ni.gov.uk/publicappointments