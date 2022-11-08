Demilitarisation plans for Strabane Police Station

PLANS are in the pipeline for an overhaul of Strabane Police Station.

In recent months calls have intensified for the demilitarisation of the imposing Bowling Green structure as well as the town's heavily fortified courthouse on Derry Road.

A motion on the issue was brought forward to Derry City and Strabane District Council by Strabane independent councillor, Paul Gallagher, last September where the buildings were described as "relics of the past".

And, while outgoing Justice Minister Naomi Long has said there is "no specific plans" for the modernisation of Strabane Courthouse, the PSNI has unveiled plans to remodel the exterior of the town's policing base.

Calls for the demilitarisation of the station had gained momentum following a 172 page policing review last year that recommended that Northern Ireland's most fortified police station at Crossmaglen in South Armagh should close.

Speaking following the publication of that review which included 50 recommendations, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the station is "an emblem of the past" and had "no place in modern policing".

One of the main recommendations in that report was the closure and disposing of the Crossmaglen site within the next five years.

The structure has heavily-fortified security installations and watchtowers but the base "does not provide a positive or effective policing presence", the report stated.

Local elected representatives say the same can be said of the Strabane station, with concerns also voiced over the impact on residents in the adjacent Courtrai Park where sangers and CCTV cameras overlook their homes.

It's now been revealed that those concerns have been listened to with the PSNI proposing to restructure the exterior of the station.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MP., Órfhlaith Begley and councillor Michaela Boyle met with local officers last week to view concept drawings for the redesign of the station.

Speaking after the meeting, Superintendent Clive Beatty confirmed plans are in the making to modernise the heavily fortified station.

He added: "I welcomed the opportunity to meet with local elected representatives and discuss outline proposals for the modernising of Strabane Police Station.

"The ongoing regeneration of Strabane town and the fantastic opportunities presented through the Derry City and Strabane 'City Deal' is to be welcomed by everyone, including local police and I look forward to seeing this progress in the months ahead.

"Work is ongoing within the Police Service of Northern Ireland to finalise our new Estates Strategy, which will then be shared with the Northern Ireland Policing Board for their views.

"This strategy will seek to provide a modern fit-for-purpose police estate for the future."

It's understood that police intend to apply for planning approval in 2023, with no other indicative timescales as yet available.

The plans have been welcomed by Ms Begley, who alongside her party colleagues, has been pressing for the demilitarisation of the station for some time.

"Following on from representations I made to the Chief Constable (Simon Byrne), I held a meeting with councillor Boyle and the local Strabane Policing Team to press for action on the demilitarisation of Strabane Police Station," she said.

"During our meeting we seen plans that had been drafted to redesign the front of Strabane police station in order to modernise the building.

"These plans will now be submitted for planning approval in the coming months.

"The present police station is an eyesore and a reflection of our turbulent past which contradicts the type of image we are trying to build for the town through regeneration and investment initiatives such as the city and growth deal.

"It has been over two decades since the Good Friday Agreement therefore the time for these type of fortified structures have long since passed."