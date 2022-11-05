Marathon effort: Danje’s Foyle Hospice fundraiser in memory of inspirational mum

A 49-year-old Strabane man who has struggled with alcoholism and health issues says his late mother is the inspiration behind Sunday’s marathon challenge to raise funds for Foyle Hospice.

Daniel ‘Danje’ Casey of Ballycolman Estate paid tribute his late mother, Cicely, who died last December. Cicely had an outstanding running history, having ran 18 marathons all over the world to raise funds for Foyle Hospice.

Daniel also said his mother encouraged him to find sobriety when his drinking caused him to have seizures that, ultimately, led to a serious head injury. He has now been sober for 10 years.

Daniel said the memory of his late mother is the driving force behind the idea to run his first and very own self-styled Strabane marathon, Danje's Marathon Duo, and he has set his sights on raising £5,000.

Daniel will set off at 9.30am on Sunday morning, November 5, from outside MK’s on the Derry Road to follow a path that combines the old and new routes of the Strabane Half-Marathon.

He said he has already had assurances from dozens of people that they will join him; among those are his late mother’s friends and running companions.

“My mother ran 18 marathons; she ran in New York, London, she did the Great North Run in Newcastle three times, she ran in Dublin and in Derry…and she did it all for Foyle Hospice, she was such a big supporter of the Hospice” he said.

“In a way, she is still with me because I know she is cheering me on. She could never sit back and do nothing and I’m the same. My Mammy taught me well.

“A few of the women that would have run with my Mammy, Dolores McKay and Kay Doherty, are going to run with me on Sunday.

"All I wanted to do was have two or three people with me and raise a lot of money for the Foyle Hospice and, on Sunday, I know it’s going to be tough but I’ve plenty of runners coming along with me for support.”

Daniel said he knows it will also be an emotional day, as it is less than a year since his mother died, nevertheless, he said he is remaining focused.

“I’m not a racer, I go out to run and I don’t care if it takes me hours and hours but I’ll be doing it all for my Mammy and for the Foyle Hospice,” he said.

To donate to Daniel’s fundraising for Foyle Hospice in memory of his mother, Cicely, search for ‘Danje’s Marathon Duo’ on www.gofundme.com or click the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/danjes-marathon-duo