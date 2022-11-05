First phase of Beechmount Village ready for occupation early next year

THE first homes in a new housing development being built on the Adria site in Strabane will be ready for occupation next year, it's been confirmed.

Work is currently advancing on the long-awaited scheme to transform the former factory site at Beechmount Avenue into a mixed social housing development representing a £26m investment.

Habinteg Housing Association is behind the plan which will provide over 150 residential units comprising of 77 houses, 73 apartments and eight non social housing units,.

The development will also include retail opportunities and a children's play park.

The Kevin Watson Group (KWG) was appointed as the main contractor in March 2021 with a programme in place to deliver the scheme within 36 months.

The first phase will see 40 homes available by spring 2023.

Confirmation of the handover comes as Habinteg Housing Association (Ulster) announced this week that the company is on track to invest £57 million in more than 360 new social housing units across Northern Ireland in their current development programme.

With more than 320 units currently under construction, it has committed to investing more than £48m in Derry City and Strabane District Council area, and more than £9m in Belfast developments in their current 2022/23 programme of development.

The first phase of the £26m Strabane scheme - known as Beechmount Village - is due to hand over to tenants in early 2023, bringing the long-term vacant brownfield site back into use by delivering a new, high quality, residential-led place to live.

Commenting on the investment, Darren McKinney, chief executive of Habinteg, said that Habinteg currently has more than 320 homes under construction across nine sites with 42 units already completed and handed over this year.

"Our current £57m development programme is well underway in a particularly busy development period with 42 housing units already handed over this year and another 320 still under construction," he said.

“We remain fully committed, during this intensive construction period, to building homes to the highest standards for our tenants.

"As we move to a Net Zero Carbon world, and an ongoing cost of living crisis, we are investing in delivering sustainable homes and focusing on energy efficiency to ensure our tenants are not heading into fuel poverty.

“In 2023, we look forward to welcoming our new tenants into the first phase of our 158 homes scheme at Beechmount Village, Strabane.”