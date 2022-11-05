21 Training 'proud' to join decarbonisation journey

SGN Natural Gas' role in decarbonisation was one of the decisive factors in 21 Training becoming part of the network.

21 Training runs a number of programmes aimed at helping individuals achieve their professional goals.

The organisation has centres across Northern Ireland in Derry, Coleraine, Enniskillen, Omagh and Strabane.

It was the latter's site that recently signed up to SGN Natural Gas' ever-growing network, which is playing a leading role in decarbonisation by helping to remove millions of tonnes of CO2 from the west of the province, where oil and solid fuel use remains prevalent.

With natural gas being one of the most environmentally-friendly heating sources, this is one of the primary factors for conversions, which was also the case for 21 Training.

The organisation's chairman, Kieran Kennedy, said: "Here at 21 Training, we believe in creating a supportive, friendly learning environment, allowing people to aspire to be the person they want to become.

"This also extends to our physical environment and what appealed to us about SGN Natural Gas is that, like us, they are always thinking about the future.”

"Climate change is the biggest challenge facing the planet, therefore we're proud to have become part of the SGN Natural Gas network and play our part in reducing our carbon footprint."

Heating efficiency and the instant access to hot water are among the other benefits of switching to natural gas.

Such benefits are also expected to be well received at 21 Training's Strabane centre, which has office, boardroom and classroom facilities, and caters for up to 100 students and staff.

"We’re excited at the prospect of having a much more efficient boiler at the premises and the fact that there will be no more waiting for the water to heat up is an added bonus," said Mr Kennedy, who was also delighted with the speed of the installation process.

He added: "The process was quick and seamless right from the outset. We couldn’t have asked for better service."

