Two arrested following police searches

DETECTIVES from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested two men following searches in Strabane this morning, Friday, November 4.



Across the locations searched, a quantity of suspected counterfeit goods have been seized along with various electronics.



The men, aged 42 and 28, have been taken to Omagh Police Station for interview.



Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “Today’s searches and arrests are part of our ongoing work to tackle criminality linked to the New IRA and the supply and sale of counterfeit goods.



"Whilst it may seem like a victimless crime, I’d urge the public to think about where those ill-gotten profits are going before they purchase counterfeit items.

"This type of crime can only exist where there is a demand for its commodities.

"Everyone has a part to play - do not help to fund individuals involved in such criminality as it enables them to exert more control and cause more harm to our communities.



“I would encourage anyone with information about counterfeit goods to contact us on the non-emergency number 101."