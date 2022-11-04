Road safety concerns highlighted in Plumbridge

ROAD officials have confirmed an assessment of traffic calming measures will be conducted in Plumbridge in response to speeding concerns.

The assessment will also examine the need to include the local school in the next tranche of the 'Safer Routes to School' programme.

Concerns have been raised persistently with the Department of Infrastructrure (DfI) over the need for additional safety measures in the village, which is a busy thoroughfare.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA., Declan McAleer, has been lobbying DfI on the matter for some time following concerns raised by locals.

He has now received confirmation from the manager of Western Division of DfI, Daniel Healy, that

“I have been contacted by residents about the speed of vehicles going through Plumbridge, particularly on the approach roads to the village and on the Main Street," he said.

"On foot of this, I have made a request for Plumbridge to be assessed for traffic calming measures.

“fFI Roads has agreed to send a member of their traffic team to look at the locations mentioned to ascertain if there are other measures that can be taken to alert motorists to the speed restriction that is already in place.

“I have also been in contact with DfI Roads requesting that St Peter's Primary School be included in the next tranche of the ‘Safer Routes to School’ Programme.

"This would include the introduction of larger, clearer signs and lights with a 20mph limit at certain times.

“I made the case that St Peters Primary School is located on the busy Lisnaragh Road which is a main thoroughfare to Derry, Dunamanagh and the M2 and the school entrance is on a steep incline."

In reply to lobbying from the MLA regarding the school, Mr Healy said: “You may be aware that the department has successfully completed two tranches of this initiative.

"It is now our intention to carry out a review of the benefits of the programme once all sites are fully operational and have had sufficient time to bed in.

"In the event of a further rollout of this programme St Peter’s Primary School will be considered, along with other schools not yet provided with part time 20 mph measures, for inclusion in future tranches”.

Mr McAleer concluded “I am glad that DfI Roads has listened to my concerns on behalf of local people and are commencing the assessment process for the Safer Routes to School and traffic calming.

"I also note and welcome DfI plans to construct a 120-meter footway extension on the Glenelly Road, Plumbridge.

"The work is scheduled for the 2022-23 year and design of the scheme is finalised."