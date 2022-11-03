EA to ‘dispose of’ former Strabane school site

A FORMER school site in Strabane is now likely to be put up for sale with the Education Authority (EA) confirming it has commenced the process of "declaring the land surplus".

For the past two years the future of the vacant Strabane Academy site on Liskey Road has been the focus of repeated calls for it to brought into community use.

While the main school building and portacabins have been demolished, the historic Milltown House and Gatehouse remain in situ.

Their close association with the renowned hymn-writer Cecil Frances Alexander, who composed classics such as ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful' and 'Once in Royal David's City', has led to calls for the site to be protected.

An ambitious proposal by Strabane History Society and other interested parties to have the area transformed into a Heritage/Visitors Centre, has previously been documented, while Derry City and Strabane District Council also passed a motion calling for the preservation of the grounds.

The site has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour since Strabane Academy's move to a new multi-million pound campus on Derry Road in 2020, fuelling fears that its historical significance could eventually be lost to vandals or arsonists, following recent arson attacks on the grounds.

Yesterday (Tuesday), the Education Authority (EA) confirmed it has ruled out a future education use and will now seek to formally dispose of the land.

"The Education Authority (EA) has recently concluded that it does not require the land for future educational use and has commenced the process of declaring the land surplus, which includes the need for the Department of Education to approve its disposal," a spokesperson said.

"Should this be granted, the EA will dispose of the land and buildings in line with the current guidance from Land and Property Services.”

According to a recent ministerial Assembly question outlining the location of vacant buildings held by the EA, the disposal process is projected to be completed in the 2023/24 financial year.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, has been a focal proponent of the need to safeguard the historical site.

He is critical of what he described as the EA's "dithering" over its future.

"It is now nearly three-and-a-half years since the site became vacant, and it has taken 13 months for the Education Authority to reject a plan for EOTAS (Education other than at School) provision at the site.

“I am of the view that these delays and dithering are totally unacceptable and are increasing the possibility that these building will be lost to the local community.”

Mr McCrossan has called on the local council to now express an interest in acquiring the land with the view to transforming it.

A similar scheme successfully transferred Bangor Court House from the Department for Justice last week.

“Our SDLP councillors Steven Edwards and Jason Barr have championed this approach in the council chamber," he continued.

"They proposed a motion last year that received unanimous support.

"We now need the council to express their interest in the site now that the EA have deemed the site surplus to their requirements.”

Responding to those calls, a spokesperson for council that following a motion passed at full council in respect of the site, officers have been engaging with the EA directly to establish its status and any future plans.

The motion proposed to set up a working group and asked council to express an interest in pursuing a Community Asset Transfer of the site and and to engage with the relevant government departments to assist with the funding of this.

"This process is ongoing and council members will be provided with an update at a future meeting of the relevant committee," she added.