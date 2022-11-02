Fresh appeal for witnessess to crash involving tractor

POLICE investigating a report of a road traffic collision in Park during the early hours of Monday, August 22, have made a fresh appeal for information.

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 1am at the junction of Learmount Road and Altinure Road where a man sustained a leg injury after an incident involving a tractor.

The victim was subsequently taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) for treatment.

A police spokesperson said: "Police are re-issuing their appeal to anyone with information about this incident, or who may have been travelling on the Altinure Road at around 1am and saw what happened, or captured dash cam footage of the incident, to call 101, and quote reference number 1270 of 22/08/22."

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."