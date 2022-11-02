Councillor boycotts council meeting in protest at ‘continuing neglect’ of Strabane

A STRABANE councillor boycotted the monthly meeting of council in protest over what he says is the 'continued neglect' of Strabane by the authority.

Independent councillor Raymond Barr left Thursday's hybrid meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council as the chief executive, John Kelpie, recorded councillors' attendance before the meeting got underway.

He stated his intention to leave the October meeting immediately in "protest at the continuing neglect in Strabane - neglect which this council must take some responsibility for."

Councillor Barr then removed himself from the meeting.

