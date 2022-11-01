School holiday food grant extension for 5,241children in West Tyrone - MLA

THOUSANDS of children across West Tyrone entitled to free school meals will receive a school holiday food grant until March 2023, the Education Minister has confirmed.

Michelle McIlveen - who visited schools in the West Tyrone area on Thursday - said the food grant will be paid to all school children entitled to free school meals for Halloween, the Christmas holidays and the February half-term school holidays in 2023.

“I am aware of the financial pressures that school holidays can have for parents on low incomes, especially during the current cost of living crisis we are experiencing," she said.

"That is why I am allocating £5.5 million to continue to extend the school holiday food grant, which will help provide further support to families at this time.

“This payment will help to ensure that around 100,000 of our children and young people can continue to access healthy, nutritious food, at a time when many families are already financially vulnerable.

“I hope confirmation of this continued payment will provide some reassurance to many parents on low incomes and help alleviate some of the pressure they are experiencing.”

The rate of school holiday food grant is £13.50 per week (Monday to Friday).

According to the latest statistics disclosed by the Department of Education (DE), the payment directly benefits 5.241 children with payments under the School Holiday Food Grant scheme for summer 2022 made to 2,870.

Across Northern Ireland, payments were made to 57,859 for 102,535 children.

Broken down by district council area, the figures show that in Derry City and Strabane District Council area - which covers the Foyle and West Tyrone constituencies - payments were made to 6,989, with 12,024 children.

The figures were revealed via a written Assembly question to the Minister by West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh.

Welcoming the Minister's announcement, Mr McHugh - who had lobbied for an extension of the scheme - said it will be a "lifeline" to local families over the coming months, however he says it's imperative that the Executive is reformed to tackle holiday hunger beyond next year.

He called on the DUP to end its boycott and work with others around the Executive table to support workers and families.

“The Finance Minister set aside funding to tackle holiday hunger for over 100,000 children and young people over the next three years, but this cannot be signed off without an Executive," he said.

“In West Tyrone this would directly affect the 5,241 children (2,870 families) as they received the school holiday food grant payments over the summer months.

“The easiest way of getting that money out the door is forming an Executive today.

"And I would urge the DUP to end its boycott and work with the rest of us to support hard-pressed workers and families now."