Stay safe this Halloween appeal

POLICE in Derry City & Strabane, working with partners, are urging everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Halloween.

PSNI Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “As we work to keep people safe, at what is generally a busy time for emergency services, you’ll see more police in the community to ensure everyone is enjoying their Halloween safely.

“However, it’s not just police and other emergency services who play their part. We also need the community to plays its part as well.

"Parents and guardians know where your children are, who they’re with and what they’re doing.

"For young people, it’s making sure your actions are respectful, safe and legal.

"The last thing anyone wants is a knock on the door from police because their child has been caught up in anti-social behaviour, or that they’ve injured themselves due to misuse of alcohol or fireworks."

He added: "Our officers will have a focus on those who are illegally supplying fireworks and will be working with partners to encourage responsible use.

"They’ll be visiting local retailers to remind them of their obligations and conducting operations in areas where we suspect fireworks are being sold illegally.

“Our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Team officers will be on patrol to provide reassurance to local residents and businesses.

"By everyone putting safety first, we can all work together to ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween for all.”

Davy Doherty, Group Commander, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) added: “Halloween can be one of our busiest times, so we really need you to be fire aware and act responsibly.

“Fireworks are explosives that can set fire to buildings and can cause serious injury. Only ever light them outside, in an open space and well away from children.

"Sparklers can cause serious injury. Never give them to children under 5, and wear leather gloves when using them.

"Fancy dress costumes can be highly flammable so make sure children are properly supervised. If clothing catches fire STOP, DROP and ROLL to quickly put the flames out.

“Check out our website for advice on how you can stay safe from fire. That way, we can all have a happier Halloween.”

Echoing those remarks, chair of Derry and Strabane PCSP, Alderman Darren Guy said: “Halloween is the premier event for the city and district to showcase all that is exceptional about the area.

"We encourage everyone to enjoy the magnificent programme of events but to do it in a safe manner.

“Our Community Safety Wardens will be in the city and neighbourhoods before during and after the festivities and will be engaging with residents in relation to the dangers of unlicensed fireworks and risk taking behaviour. So, enjoy the celebrations but do it safely.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, councillor Sandra Duffy, said she was really looking forward to the event, but encouraged people to be mindful of doing everything they can to ensure it's a safe and enjoyable celebration for everyone.

This year's programme features an array of activities taking place at locations throughout the city, and extending into Strabane and Donegal.

The Awakening the Walled City Trail kicks things off on Friday running until Sunday, with a magical mix of animation, illumination and performance at key locations throughout the city centre and St Columb's Park.

Monday sees the welcome return of the traditional Halloween carnival parade, which is always a huge draw for visitors, with over 40,000 expected to turn out this year for the on street entertainment, followed by the finale fireworks display over the Foyle, with a fireworks display to round off the celebrations in Strabane also.

Looking ahead to the celebration, which is the largest of its kind in Europe, Mayor Duffy said that awareness was key to ensuring that everyone gets the very best out of the event.

"Halloween is such an important event for the city and district in terms of showcasing the fantastic experience we offer visitors, and it's primarily a family friendly event so we want to ensure that it's a safe and enjoyable celebration for all ages," she stressed.

"With large numbers of people expected to come out to enjoy the Awakening the Walled City Trail and the return of the Halloween parade this year, I am encouraging everyone to take heed of the advice issued about traffic and travel, to follow all signage and to co-operate fully with the PSNI and stewards who will be there to ensure your safety.

"We all have a responsibility to safeguard those around us and to make sure our behaviour doesn't put others at risk.

"Parents please be aware of where your children are – and that's big children as well as little ones! Arrange meeting points and ensure teenagers have transport home if out with friends, and that mobile phones are charged.

"If consuming alcohol, it's vital that you do so responsibly and be aware of the risks of over indulgence.

"If you're planning on dressing up please heed the warnings about costumes, check the labelling and only buy products which meet the relevant safety requirements. If we all just do our bit and follow the advice, then this will be a fabulous festival for everyone."