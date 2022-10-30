Construction on long-delayed project could start in 2024

MINISTER for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, has informed members of Derry City and Strabane Council that the A5 scheme could commence construction in early 2024.

However, this would depend on the findings of the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) and any subsequent legal challenges.

He also warned that every time there is a legal action taken against the scheme "you can add a year to 18 months to the clock for the completion or the start of the A5."

During his verbal update to the special council meeting, Minister O’Dowd said: “Since 2011 there have been 32 lives lost on the A5 and there have been five lives lost in recent months.

"Each one of those lives is a story in itself, it is not a statistic. It is a lost loved one and family homes across our island and indeed further afield, are missing loved ones as a result of accidents on the A5.

"While all roads carry certain dangers it has become quite clear the A5 has now become a road which is presenting danger to its users because of the volume on the type of road it is.

"It is simply not fit for purpose and hence the reason why I’m so keen to progress the A5 for road safety reasons and also for economic development reasons.”

He said there is a need for "proper road infrastructure" to economically develop the North West, adding: "The new A5 will be proper road infrastructure to allow more investment and indeed, foreign direct investment, into that pat of the world to create well paid jobs and to give an economic return to people who live in the area both urban and rural."

Mr O’Dowd explained that in September 2020 the department received an interim report from the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) on its findings from the public inquiry held in February and March 2020 which contained two key recommendations on the need for further assistance on flood risk and scheme alternatives.

The PAC adjourned the public inquiry to allow these recommendations to be incorporated into a new addendum to the environmental statement and be made available for further public consultation.

The new environmental statement and associated documents were published on March 16 this year, commencing a consultation process which reached conclusion on May 6.

Continuing he said: “We have since presented our addendum to the PAC.

"I had hoped the PAC would meet again pre-Christmas and indeed I was in correspondence with them over the summer asking them to meet pre-Christmas to move this process along but unfortunately they are not in a position to meet pre-Christmas.

"If there is a positive return in relation to their decisions then I would hope that we could commence construction on the A5 early 2024 with completion of the scheme in early 2028.

“I caveat those comments with this. Some of the major delays on the A5 have been a result of legal actions being taken by the particular group opposed to the A5.

"Every time there is a legal action taken against the A5 you can add a year to 18 months to the clock for the completion or the start of the A5.

"I don't deny anyone's right to legally challenge and bring their concerns forward, but we have now reached the stage where this proposal has been thoroughly examined in courts and the PAC will make their findings known.

"If they are positive it is now time for everyone to come down on the side of road safety, protecting lives and protecting livelihoods in relation to the A5."