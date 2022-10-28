Police urge motorists to take 'extreme caution'

POLICE are reminding motorists to take extreme caution when travelling on the roads this morning, Friday, October 28, due to hazardous driving conditions.

"There are a number of roads flooded and impassable," a spokesperson said.

"Please follow road signs, slow down and think about whether or not your journey is essential."

Local roads affected by flooding include:

A5 at Bready

Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge to Castlederg

Artigarvan to Woodend Road

A5 Strabane to Omagh Road (towards Mellon Country Inn)

Omagh to Ballygawley

Castlederg to Omagh

Sion Mills