Castlederg Apple Fair is back and better than ever!

ONE of the most unique events in Northern Ireland is the Castlederg Apple Fair which happens on the last Friday of October each year.

There is a tradition that apple sellers from Armagh used to bring their produce on the tram from Victoria Bridge to Castlederg and they have kept this tradition going even since the tram ceased to run.

This year the organisers will have an exact replica of one of the trams on the spot in the Diamond where the tram would have completed its journey.

There is a plaque on the pavement showing the exact place.

Two primary schools - Edwards in Castlederg and St Eugenes from Victoria Bridge - have been working on a book about the tram and they will be at the site to publicise their book in he tram on the day.

Apple sellers from Armagh are coming to sell their produce along with other local traders.

There will be entertainment for the whole family with games including a giant dart board where participants can try their hand at getting a high score by kicking a football and get the highest pointing triangles.

There will be some incredible animals - snakes and all kinds of beasties who will be touring around the Diamond.

There will be plenty of music with buskers at various points throughout the town.

A marquee will house various stalls, crafts, cooking demonstration and music.

A very special street theatre piece will be played out by Paddy Montague. No-one knows what kind of spices will emerge from his cauldron!!

There will also be a working model display and special offers in the shops including a free photographic competition and treats in one in aid of Air Ambulance. Some are putting on special displays and treats for the day so come early and take time to meander around town and enjoy the craic.

The Fair Day is Friday, October 28 from early morning but the main activities will be from 1pm to 5pm.

The event is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council.