Studio 1 goes pink for breast cancer awareness month

STUDIO 1 Craft Collective, based in the Alley Theatre, is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Studio 1 is a craft collective of Irish designers and artisans selling their handmade products, ranging from jewellery and ceramics to wood art and sculpture all available to buy at the local facility.

Designers involved in the collective include Make Memories, PMG Wood Carving, Black Dog, Sperrin Sparkles, Carol Kinloch Beaded Designs, Rachel Leary Ceramics, Natasha Duddy Glass Designs, Meltz Candles, Simply Mourne, Les Papillons, Gareth Wray Photography, Hugh Mac Wood Art, Handmade by Sarah Dunne, Belle and Basil Vegan Skincare, The Stone Art Gallery, Fiona Mee Design West Haven Art, Triskele Print and Croga.

Director Leona Gallen from Make Memories commented: "We launched our new window space at the front of the Alley Theatre with a pink theme in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

"A percentage of our profits from all the sales in October will go to The Pink Ladies support group who also cover the Strabane area.

"It’s a privilege to support a local group who do so much to support those that need them. There are also donation boxes at the box office and in our display area.

"We are also launching a raffle through our Facebook page @studio1 Craft Collective with some great prizes including a £20 voucher for Studio 1, £50 voucher from O’Neills, voucher for wash and blow dry with CS Hair Design, voucher for a holistic treatment with Maria at The Cottage, a leather bracelet from Black Dog and a self-care box from Make Memories."

Tickets are £5 and all proceeds will go to Pink Ladies. The draw will be made on October 31.

Or, if you are looking for something a little bit different this Halloween, Sarah Dunne has made tbeautiful pink pumpkins available to purchase from only £5.

Louise Boyce, manager at the Alley Theatre, said: "Studio 1 Craft Collective is such an asset to the Alley Theatre, supporting local artists whilst also helping the local economy.

"I would urge anyone who is looking for a gift, a treat for themselves or stocking up on those Christmas gifts to come in and take a look and purchase throughout the month of October and support such a worth wile charity that Studio 1 is highlighting.

"There is a diverse range of handmade crafts including jewellery, prints, baby gifts, scented candles, sculptures and lots more.

"You can purchase Studio 1 Craft Collective items during our Box Office opening hours from 10am to 4.30pm and on evenings of performances.

"Our gift vouchers and InStrabane Gift Vouchers can also be used to redeem items.”

For more information, contact the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71384444 or visit https://studio1cc.co.uk/