Defibrillator restored

A LIFE-saving defibrillator in Strabane is emergency ready again having undergone a software update.

The device, which is located at St Patrick's Hall in the town, had been out of operation for a short period, but Paul Boggs, who maintains it has now confirmed the vital equipment is now available again to residents in the event of an emergency,

“Defibrillators continue to play a key role in keeping our communities safe when people become unwell and require medical attention," he said.

“For a short period of time, the defibrillator at St Patrick’s Hall, Strabane, has been out of operation.

"This was due to a software issue which was flagged up by the manufacturer”

“After liasing with the manufacturer and the supplier, we are glad that our defibrillator has now undergone a system software update and has been fitted with new shock pads.

"These works have made sure that the device is now again safe to use.”

Mr Boggs added: "Thank you to the local community for their patience in getting these issues resolved.

"As a reminder, it is important that the public know that if they need to access this defibrillator, they should call 999 and ask for the Ambulance Service who will provide the code for the locked case.”