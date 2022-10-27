Girls Aloud star makes surpise visit to local pumpkin patch

GIRLS Aloud singer Nadine Coyle made a surprise visit to a local pumpkin patch earlier this week.

The singer headed to Fulton's Pumpkin Patch, which is located on the main road between Donemana and Artigarvan, on Tuesday.

It's understood she visited alongside family, including her eight-year-old daughter.

She posed with Noel Dunn, from Fulton's, in an image which was then posted to the event's social media post.

"Nice to see our local celebrity Nadine Coyle (Girls Aloud) visit our patch today. Thank you for coming along," the post read.

A family favourite, the ever-popular Fulton’s Pumpkin Patch has been open for four years with thousands of people attending for some spooktacular fun.

Running until Saturday, October 30 from 10am until 4.30pm, the patch is also hosting have a spine-chilling maze for all those that are brave enough to enter.

The last of the 'Who Dares Enter our Spook Maze' will run on Friday, October 28 from 6.30pm.

In this week's edition, we also have a special photographic feature on the patch.