Over £5,800 raised by Plumbridge family for children’s charity
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

news@strabanewekely.co.uk

Wednesday 26 October 2022 13:30

A PLUMBRIDGE family's fundraising efforts have raised over £5,800 for a cause close to their hearts.

Last month the McKernan's hosted 'A Night of Country Music and Dancing' at the Centre 2000 in Newtownstewart.

The night was held in memory of Mabel and William McKernan's late son, Samuel, who at just two-and-a-half years old was diagnosed with a large tumour on his brain.

All proceeds were raised in to The Children's Cancer Unit Charity, which supports children who are being treated for cancer at Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

See this week's edition - out now - for the full story.

