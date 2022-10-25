O’Dowd announces continued freeze on public transport fares

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that public transport fares will remain frozen for another year on the public transport network in light of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Minister O’Dowd said: “I am very aware of the pressures facing people across the North with the ongoing cost of living crisis. We are facing into a very challenging winter with many households concerned about rising fuel, energy and food costs.

“As Minister I want to support people where I can. I have therefore taken the decision to freeze fares on our public transport network to reduce the financial burden on passengers on our buses and trains during these difficult times.”