Police Ombudsman appeals for witnesses to Castlederg incident

THE Police Ombudsman’s Office has appealed for information about an incident involving the arrest of three men in Castlederg.

The arrests, which included an altercation with the police, occurred in the early hours of July 31, 2022.

A spokesperson said: "Were you near the Townhouse Bar in Castlederg in the early hours of Sunday, July 31, 2022?

"If so, we are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the arrest of three men.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video footage taken on a mobile phone, is asked to contact the Police Ombudsman’s office.

"You can contact us by sending an email to info@policeombudsman.org.

"Please include your name and contact details and a member of staff will call you back as soon as possible.”