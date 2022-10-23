Lifesaving defibrillator installed at Evish

THE local community of Evish in Strabane have welcomed the installation of a defibrillator which will be accessible to more than 400 people in the rural community.

The lifesaving piece of equipment, which was funded through Ørsted Owenreagh Wind Farms’ Community Benefit Fund, is located centrally within Evish allowing local residents to be within a short distance of the defibrillator in the event of an emergency.

The £2,280 funding for the equipment, installation and training was secured following an initial application from local resident Noeleen McCrossan and Noeleen, in partnership with community group, Termon Community Responders, identified the most suitable defibrillator for the area.

“Prior to this installation the closest access to a defibrillator was a twenty-minute round trip, and with ambulances based in Strabane which is a fifteen-minute drive this piece of equipment could really be the difference in saving someone’s life," Noeleen explained.

“Working with Termon Community Responders who facilitated the purchase and installation of the defibrillator we were able to identify a location that included a large turning bay and was easily accessed by the whole community.

"Without the funding support from Ørsted we wouldn’t have been able to secure this for Evish and it has certainly put a lot of minds at ease knowing we could have lifesaving equipment, if needed, within minutes of our homes.”

The defibrillator installed was the Physio Control Lifepak CR2, selected for its high resistance to water and dust, given it will be located outside and comes with an external keypad locked heated cabinet.

Alongside the installation, the local community will avail of a defibrillator training course which will be provided by Termon Community Responders at the end of this month.

Owenreagh Wind Farms’ Community Benefit Fund has been supporting local community initiatives for the last six years with a focus on contributing to projects that make a real impact and difference to people in the area.

As long-term owners, developers and operators of renewable energy projects, Ørsted commits to becoming active partners in the communities in which they develop projects.

As the new owners of the existing Owenreagh Wind Farms, Ørsted has been working to develop strong ties and relationships locally and aims to continue making a positive impact by supporting more projects in the future.

Jean O’Donovan is the operations community liaison for Ørsted Ireland & UK.

“Ørsted uses its community benefit fund to support projects that make a difference to the whole community," he said.

"These projects may not otherwise be achievable due to the lack of local funding.

“After engaging with the Evish community, it was clear how important a defibrillator could be for the area and the training will provide local residents with the confidence in using the equipment which is vitally important.

"We are pleased to have played a part in providing peace of mind to the locality through the funding of this life saving equipment.”