Array of Halloween celebrations around the district

HALLOWEEN will take hold as spooktactular events pop up across the district.

A family favourite, Fulton’s Pumpkin Patch will open its fields until October 30 from 10am until 4.30pm.

They also have a spine-chilling maze for all those that are brave enough to enter. 'Who Dares Enter our Spook Maze' will run on October 20, 25 and 28 from 6.30pm.

Closer to Castlederg, Maxwell’s Pumpkin Patch is also open for little ones to grab a pumpkin to carve before Halloween weekend. The patch is open until October 31

Derg Valley Leisure Centre will host a spooky Halloween fun day with face painters, magicians, bouncy castles, arts and crafts and debutots on Sunday, October 30 from 1pm to 3pm.

Riversdale Leisure Centre have a Halloween pool disco on Friday evening, October 29, while Melvin’s Sports Complex will showcase a ‘Spooktacular fun day’ on Monday morning with a Monster Disco, face painting, bouncy castles and more.

Castlederg Apple Fair will be back in The Diamond from early morning on Friday, October 28 with a range of stalls full of scrumptious Halloween delights and lots of fun family entertainment to enjoy from 8am to 6pm.

Ballycolman Community Centre will be transformed in to a terrifying Haunted House filled with screams and frights on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday 30, with options available for both children over and under 10 years-old.

The 'Hoolie on The Hil'l will take place in the Ard Mor Centre in Castlederg on Friday, October 28 from 6pm to 9pm with plenty of family entertainment, fancy dress and face painting.

The atmosphere will be electrifying with street performers and a fun fair before a fireworks finale at 9pm.

The amazing Halloween Hay Trail will run until October 31 with locations across the entire district.

Visitors and locals can expect to see some scary ghosties and ghouls as well as the family favourites such as SpongeBob Square pants, Super Mario and the Minions.

Among the locations currently in the trail include: Bready, Donemana, Glenmornan, Artigarvan, Ballymaygorry, Strabane and Castlederg.

Some incredible sculptures you can expect to see this year include SpongeBob Square Pants, Super Mario and Lego Frankenstein.

From 12 noon on Halloween day, Strabane town centre will transform into a Ghostly Gathering with a cauldron-load of activities for the entire family.

From Grumpy Dracula, Roarsome dinosaurs to street performers and live shows, as well as the Wall of Terror Creepy Animals and Fizz Wizz Magic Show, you’ll be kept entertained all day.

As the sun goes down and the dark night appears, a fire juggling show will kick off from 6pm before the Halloween fireworks finale lights up the sky from Melvin Running Track at 7pm.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, said she was really excited to see the entire district get involved in this year’s Halloween celebrations.

“The Halloween Festival just seems to get bigger and better every year and it’s absolutely fantastic to see so many community groups and organisations get involved and play host to so many amazing events," she said.

“There are hundreds of things to see and do across the city and district over the next few weeks.

"It’s great to see everyone come back out and celebrate the way we used to.

"I hope everyone across the entire district has an amazing Halloween and enjoys all the events on offer.”

To see the full Strabane Halloween programme, visit: www.strabanehalloween.com